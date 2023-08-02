The Infinix Note 30 Pro: A Popular Choice in the Pakistani Market

The Infinix Note 30 Pro, launched in Pakistan in May, has quickly become a sought-after smartphone, reportedly selling out in the market. With its impressive specifications, such as 8GB of RAM, the phone has gained popularity among consumers. However, due to the high demand and limited supply, the device is currently being sold at a higher price on the black market.

The official price of the 256GB variant of the Infinix Note 30 Pro is Rs60,999. However, reports indicate that on the black market, it is being sold for Rs70,000 to Rs75,000. This has led to frustration among consumers, many of whom have expressed their disappointment on the official Facebook page, complaining about the phone being out of stock.

One of the standout features of the Infinix Note 30 Pro series is its all-round fast charge technology. Developed in collaboration with the TESLA Science Center in Pakistan, this technology offers a flexible smartphone charging experience. The Infinix Note 30 Pro boasts a 68W all-round fast charge, while the Infinix Note 30 has a 45W all-round fast charge, providing users with fast and wireless charging options.

Priced at Rs53,999, the Infinix Note 30 offers a quick charging capability that can charge its battery up to 75 percent in under half an hour. The Note 30 Pro series is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 6nm processor, ensuring smooth performance and responsiveness for users. It also offers extended RAM of up to 16GB and a storage space of 256GB, allowing for ample room for apps and seamless multitasking.

