Infinix Hot 40: A Successor to the Infinix Hot 30 5G

The launch date for the Infinix Hot 40 has yet to be announced, but it is expected to arrive soon as the successor to the Infinix Hot 30 5G. The Bluetooth SIG certification listing has revealed the model number X6836 and the marketing name ‘Infinix Hot 40’.

One notable feature of the Infinix Hot 40 is its Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Although the certification listing does not provide any specific hardware details at this time, more information is expected to be revealed through other certifications in the future.

As a quick recall of the Infinix Hot 30 5G specifications, the device features a 6.78-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 580 nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 7nm processor with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Infinix Hot 30 5G runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 and is equipped with dual cameras on the back. It has a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture and an AI secondary lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The device features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Additional features of the Infinix Hot 30 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, and stereo speakers.

Sources:

– Bluetooth SIG certification listing