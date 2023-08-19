Infinix Hot 30 5G Review: A Budget 5G Smartphone With Impressive Features

The Infinix Hot 30 5G is an exciting device for those looking to purchase an affordable 5G smartphone. Priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, the Hot 30 5G competes with devices like the Vivo T2x, Samsung Galaxy F14, Galaxy M14, Tecno Spark 10 5G, and Redmi 12 5G.

Design-wise, the Hot 30 5G stands out with its punch-hole display, which is a unique feature in its price segment. The device has a glossy plastic frame, a SIM card slot, a speaker grille, volume rocker and power key integrated with a fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, microphone, USB-C port, and dual-speaker system. It also has an IP53-rating for splash resistance.

The phone weighs 215 grams, which can be attributed to its large 6,000mAh battery and 6.78-inch IPS LCD display. The display offers a Full HD+ resolution, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and up to 580 nits of brightness. It has a blue tint, but switching to warm color profiles can resolve this issue. The device also supports Widevine L1 for HD streaming from OTT platforms.

In terms of performance, the Hot 30 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It can handle gaming well, with games like Call of Duty Mobile running smoothly on high settings. The device also stays cool during regular use.

The phone has a sizable 6,000mAh battery that can last up to 1.5 days on a single charge. It comes with an 18W charger for charging but takes over 2 hours for a full charge. It runs on XOS 13-based Android 13, which comes with preinstalled apps and some bloatware.

In terms of photography, the Hot 30 5G has a 50MP primary camera that performs well in sufficient lighting conditions and low-light environments. It also has various photography modes and features like AI lens, face unlock, microSD card slot, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and support for multiple 5G bands.

Overall, the Infinix Hot 30 5G is an impressive budget 5G smartphone with its attractive design, large display, good performance, and decent camera capabilities.