Why Are Some People’s Eyes Changing Color after Taking Favipiravir for COVID-19?

The antiviral drug favipiravir has been in the spotlight recently, not only for its potential effectiveness in treating COVID-19, but also for an unusual side effect – eye color changes. Several cases have been reported where the brown eyes of patients turned blue after taking favipiravir.

Favipiravir is an antiviral drug used to treat a variety of viruses, including influenza and Ebola. It works by preventing viruses that use RNA as their genetic material from replicating. In early 2020, the drug was approved in China for treating COVID-19. Since then, other countries have also authorized its use for mild to severe cases of the disease.

The side effects of favipiravir are generally mild and include diarrhea, a drop in white blood cell count, and elevated levels of uric acid in the blood. However, reports of eye color changes have raised eyebrows.

The first case was reported in December 2021, when a 20-year-old man’s brown eyes turned blue for a day after taking the drug. Other cases followed, including a man whose eyes glowed fluorescently under UV light and three people who developed flecks of fluorescence in their eyes, nails, and teeth.

The most recent case involves a 6-month-old boy whose eyes turned blue after taking favipiravir to treat COVID-19. The blue hue was due to a buildup of blue pigment in both corneas, the transparent tissue that covers the front of the eye.

Eye color is usually determined by the amount of pigment in the iris, not the cornea. In the case of favipiravir-induced eye color changes, it is believed that fluorescent chemicals released during the breakdown of the drug accumulate in the cornea. Previous studies have shown that the drug can also cause fluorescence in hair and nails.

Although the eye color changes in these cases have been temporary and have not affected vision, the long-term effects are still unknown. Factors such as age, treatment duration, and drug dosage may influence the occurrence and duration of this rare side effect.

Further research is needed to understand the exact cause of the eye discoloration and its potential long-term effects. In the meantime, healthcare professionals should be aware of this unusual side effect when prescribing favipiravir for COVID-19 treatment.

