Indonesia Explores Collaboration with Starlink to Improve Internet Access in Remote Health Centers

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin recently met with billionaire Elon Musk to discuss how Indonesia can collaborate with Starlink, Musk’s satellite network, to provide internet access to remote health centers. The Indonesian government aims to ensure equitable health services by extending online access to disadvantaged, frontier, and outermost areas.

Sadikin emphasized the importance of robust infrastructures in local health centers to fulfill the increasing demand for healthcare services. Currently, approximately 2,000 out of Indonesia’s 10,000 centers and 11,100 smaller health centers lack internet connectivity. Establishing reliable internet connections would enable online training for health workers and expand access to healthcare services.

By partnering with Starlink, a satellite network developed by SpaceX, Indonesia hopes to offer low-cost internet access to remote areas. This move aligns with Indonesia’s healthcare digitalization agenda and aims to improve connectivity between different regions.

Malaysia recently granted Starlink a license to provide internet services in the country’s remote locations. This decision addressed the lack of internet access faced by 3% of Malaysia’s population due to geographical challenges. Collaboration between Indonesia and Starlink holds the potential to bridge the digital divide in remote health centers, facilitate online training for healthcare workers, and enhance access to healthcare services throughout the country.

Taking advantage of Starlink’s technology, Indonesia can ensure that health centers across the country have the necessary online infrastructure to deliver quality healthcare. This collaboration is a significant step towards creating healthier communities, particularly in remote and underserved areas.