The SATRIA-1 Project: Boosting Internet Access to Schools in Indonesia

The Indonesian Satellite-1 (SATRIA-1) project, managed by the Telecommunication and Informatics Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) of the Communication and Information Ministry (Kominfo), aims to address the lack of internet connectivity in schools across Indonesia. Sri Sanggrama Aradea, head of satellite infrastructure at BAKTI, emphasizes that this initiative is crucial as many schools in the country currently lack access to the internet.

BAKTI is working in collaboration with the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs to identify the institutions and ministries that will receive internet access once SATRIA-1 is operational. Various agencies, including the Health Ministry, Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Ministry, Home Ministry, National Police, and National Defense Forces (TNI), are among those being considered.

The project’s initial goal is to provide internet services to approximately 150,000 points. Among these, 50,000 points will be allocated to public facilities such as schools, hospitals, police stations, TNI offices, and local government offices that currently lack internet connectivity. The primary focus on schools is due to the staggering number of approximately 92,000 educational institutions lacking access to the internet.

Scheduled to launch in mid-2023 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, SATRIA-1 will utilize SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket. It will be positioned at 146 degrees east longitude and is expected to become operational by the end of 2023 or January 2024. The primary objective of the SATRIA-1 project is to enhance internet connectivity in disadvantaged, frontier, and outermost regions of Indonesia.

Throughout its implementation, SATRIA-1 endeavors to bridge the digital divide by ensuring that schools and other crucial facilities gain access to the internet. By providing connectivity to these underprivileged areas, the project aims to bolster educational opportunities, healthcare services, public safety measures, and efficient government operations.