Indonesia Acquires 12 Drones from Turkish Aerospace

The Indonesian government has taken a significant step towards enhancing its defense system by acquiring 12 drones from Turkish Aerospace. The total cost of the purchase amounted to $300 million. The aim of this acquisition is to expand the range, quantity, and quality of Indonesia’s military defense equipment.

The contract was signed on February 3rd with Turkish Aerospace, which is based in Ankara. The 12 units of ANKA drones are scheduled to be delivered to Indonesia by November 2025. This drone purchase comes after Indonesia’s previous deal with French company Dassault Aviation, where they procured a dozen advanced Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets for $805 million.

The decision to purchase the Mirage jets faced criticism due to their age and outdated status. However, the Defense Ministry defended the purchase, stating that Indonesia urgently needed fighter aircraft defense equipment to compensate for the declining combat readiness of its existing fleet. Many of their current aircraft are in the process of being upgraded, overhauled, or repaired.

In addition to these recent acquisitions, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has approved the purchase of 42 units of Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft in February 2022. The delivery of the first three Rafale fighters is expected to take place in January 2026. This acquisition will further bolster Indonesia’s defense capabilities.

The Indonesian government’s efforts to strengthen its defense system are a crucial step in maintaining national security and protecting its interests. With these new acquisitions, Indonesia is actively working towards modernizing its military equipment and ensuring the readiness of its armed forces.