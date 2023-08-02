The Matsés people of Nova Esperança gain internet access through Starlink

The indigenous village of Nova Esperança, situated in the Brazilian Amazon, has recently been connected to the internet through Starlink, a satellite constellation owned by billionaire Elon Musk. This initiative has been made possible with the support of the local government, allowing the Matsés people in the remote areas of the Javarí Valley to access TikTok and enjoy free internet access. The installation process, including the antenna and solar panel, took less than 30 minutes, granting internet connectivity to the 200 residents of Nova Esperança.

This newfound connectivity has opened up new possibilities for the Matsés people. They now have aspirations to pursue careers such as civil engineering, geology, architecture, law, and nursing. However, internet access also raises concerns among those who aim to preserve ancestral traditions and protect indigenous lands from illegal exploitation.

The Matsés people are one of the seven contacted peoples in the Javarí Valley, which is Brazil’s second-largest indigenous reserve. This reserve is home to at least 19 indigenous groups that choose to live in voluntary isolation. Despite making contact with modernity in the 1970s, the Matsés people have managed to preserve their cultural practices while incorporating certain aspects of Western influence. Having internet access means that the Matsés can communicate without the need for long journeys by canoe.

Aside from personal communication, the internet connection will enable educational and healthcare services for the Matsés people. It will enhance the work of SESAI, the indigenous health organization that serves almost all of the communities in the Javarí region. Additionally, the reliable internet connection provided by Starlink will be crucial in emergency situations, such as snake bites, where timely communication can be a matter of life or death.

However, concerns remain regarding the potential impact of the internet on traditional activities and cultural preservation. The elders have implemented rules and restrictions on internet usage, including a night-time ban, except for essential services. They also reserve the right to turn off the signal during hunting, fishing, and tribal ceremonies to ensure that the youth remain interested in traditional activities.

While internet connectivity brings numerous benefits, maintaining the network poses challenges as the only sources of energy are generators and solar panels. Nevertheless, the local government plans to provide internet access to all 62 villages in the Javarí region, benefitting nearly 6,000 people, by the end of the year. However, some Matsés people question Elon Musk’s intentions in the Amazon, as they have learned that “nothing is free” when dealing with outsiders.