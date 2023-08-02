India’s Supreme Court Begins Hearing Challenges to Revoked Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir

India’s Supreme Court has started the process of hearing petitions that question the legality of the legislation passed in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. This legislation revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, stripping it of its statehood, separate constitution, and inherited protections on land and jobs.

A constitutional bench comprising of five judges, including the Chief Justice, is currently reviewing petitions that challenge the special status granted to the region when it became part of independent India in 1947. These petitions were filed prior to the changes made in 2019.

As a result of the legislation, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two federal territories – Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. Both territories are now directly governed by the central government, without their own legislatures.

This hearing in India’s highest court is a crucial step in determining the constitutionality of the government’s legislative changes. The outcome of this legal battle will have significant implications for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the overall governance of the region.