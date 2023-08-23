CityLife

India’s Mission to the Moon’s South Pole Holds Potential for Discoveries

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 23, 2023
India is eagerly awaiting the historic landing of its spacecraft near the moon’s south pole. This unexplored region is believed to contain valuable reserves of frozen water and precious elements, making it a potential treasure trove of scientific discoveries.

Scientists have long suspected that the moon’s poles could harbor significant quantities of water ice, and this mission aims to confirm this hypothesis. If proven true, the presence of water ice would not only provide crucial resources for future space exploration but also deepen our understanding of the moon’s formation and evolution.

The spacecraft, named Chandrayaan-2, was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 22, 2019. It entered the lunar orbit on August 20 and has been meticulously mapping the moon’s surface to identify the best landing site.

While previous missions have landed near the moon’s equator, this endeavor to land near the south pole presents unique challenges. The terrain is rugged and the region is known for its extreme temperatures, posing significant difficulties for the spacecraft’s descent and landing.

If successful, this mission will be a remarkable achievement for India, as it would make them the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the lunar surface, after the United States, Russia, and China. It would also mark India’s first landing near the moon’s south pole, an area that until now has remained largely unexplored.

The data gathered by Chandrayaan-2 will contribute to our understanding of the moon’s geology, seismology, and the presence of water ice. In particular, the detection of water would be of immense importance, as it could potentially be extracted and used for drinking water, oxygen creation, and even as a propellant for deep space missions.

As the countdown to the landing begins, scientists and space enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the outcome. Whether Chandrayaan-2 successfully lands near the moon’s south pole or not, this mission represents an important step in our quest to explore, understand, and utilize the resources of celestial bodies beyond our home planet.

