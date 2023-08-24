India’s Historic Moon Landing Opens Up Possibility of Future Moon Missions

India has made history by successfully landing its Vikram lander at the moon’s south pole, becoming the fourth country to achieve a controlled landing on the lunar surface. This remarkable feat opens up new possibilities for future missions, as the south pole is a region of key scientific interest. Deep craters at the moon’s south pole are in permanent shadow, which means there is a potential presence of ice that could be used for water, oxygen, and fuel for future lunar and Mars missions. This region’s significance lies in the fact that resources can be extracted without the need for costly transportation from Earth.

Landing on the moon, even after half a century since the last Apollo mission, remains a major technical challenge. India’s decision to target one of the moon’s poles, a more difficult prospect than landing near the equator, makes their achievement all the more impressive. The United States, China, and the former Soviet Union are the only other countries to have achieved controlled landings on the lunar surface.

India’s successful landing not only demonstrates their technical prowess but also bolsters the prestige of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), particularly in the wake of Russia’s recent failed lunar landing attempt. The ill-fated Luna-25 mission crashed into the moon’s surface, making India’s milestone even more significant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the Brics summit in South Africa, expressed his excitement for India’s accomplishment. He emphasized that all countries, including those from the global south, are capable of such missions and that “the sky is not the limit.”

India’s successful mission comes at a pivotal time as the country seeks to expand its presence in the global launch market. By privatising its rocket launches and attracting foreign investment, India aims to increase its share in the market fivefold over the next decade. With the global space launch market expected to surpass $20 billion by 2030, the demand for space launch services is on the rise.

In addition to satellite launches, major space agencies such as NASA, the European Space Agency, Russia, and China are planning long-term commitments to return to the moon. This involves building a moon-orbiting space station and lunar habitats for astronauts. Collaboration among various nations will be crucial in ensuring the success of these ambitious projects.

India’s historic moon landing not only propels the nation into the league of key spacefaring nations but also paves the way for future exploration and scientific discoveries. The possibilities are endless, and with international cooperation, the dream of establishing a sustained human presence on the moon may soon become a reality.

