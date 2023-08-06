India Continues Progress Towards Becoming a Semiconductor Hub

India’s plan to establish itself as a semiconductor hub has been gradually moving forward. The government introduced a semiconductor mission in 2021 with a $10 billion incentive scheme, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and become a global leader in the semiconductor industry. However, the joint venture between Vedanta Group and Taiwan’s Foxconn, which was expected to invest $19.5 billion in Gujarat, was canceled.

Despite this setback, there have been positive developments. Micron and AMD, both US-based companies, announced their investment plans during a conference in Gujarat. Micron intends to invest $2.7 billion in Gujarat to establish an assembly and test facility. AMD plans to invest $400 million over the next five years and establish its largest research and development facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Vedanta and Foxconn have also shown interest in setting up fab units in India with different partners.

While efforts have been made by the government to attract investments and provide incentives, the announcement of a fab unit is still awaited. This step is crucial for India’s goal of becoming a global powerhouse in the semiconductor industry. Currently, most of the projects announced are focused on design and assembly.

Experts emphasize that subsidies alone will not be enough to achieve India’s semiconductor manufacturing goals. It requires the involvement of multiple industries and addressing various segments separately. Along with incentives, changes in labor laws, such as more flexibility in hiring and firing, and assistance in land acquisition are necessary. Labor and union issues can pose challenges for large-scale projects. Skilling programs and partnerships with universities need to be developed to support the growth of the semiconductor industry.

The government aims to approve two high-quality semiconductor chip fabrication proposals in the next year. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, stated that the necessary policy framework is already in place, and the government is ready to intervene and create more schemes if needed.

Although it may take longer than expected, the Indian government is actively working towards positioning India as a global electronics production hub, with the goal of achieving tangible results in the semiconductor industry.