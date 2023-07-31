India’s Commitment to Trusted Semiconductor Manufacturing

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed the Semicon India Conference 2023, emphasizing India’s commitment to meeting global demand for trusted semiconductor manufacturing. India has finalized agreements with Japan and the US to enhance cooperation in the semiconductor supply chain.

While acknowledging that the idea of a “chip war” may be exaggerated, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of India’s semiconductor mission. He stated that it is not only about fulfilling domestic requirements but also contributing to the global demand. This aligns with India’s Make in India initiative and Make for the World concept.

The minister also mentioned the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the US during US Commerce Secretary Gina M Raimondo’s visit in March. The MoU seeks to establish a collaborative mechanism between the two countries, aligning with America’s CHIPS and Science Act and India’s semiconductor mission.

Jaishankar highlighted the commitments made by US firms Micron Technology, Lam Research, and Applied Materials during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US. He also noted India’s participation in the Minerals Security Partnership, emphasizing the significance of diversified and secure supply chains.

Additionally, the minister mentioned India’s involvement in space and quantum technologies, such as signing the Artemis Accords and promoting collaboration with NASA. He also highlighted the potential of the Innovation Handshake between Indian entities and the National Science Foundation.

India’s semiconductor mission aims to not only address domestic needs but also establish itself as a trusted global manufacturer. The country’s collaborations with Japan, the US, and other stakeholders reflect its commitment to technological advancement and securing supply chains in critical areas.