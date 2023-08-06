CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

India’s Journey in the Semiconductor Industry

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
India’s Journey in the Semiconductor Industry

India’s presence in the semiconductor industry can be divided into two distinct eras. The first era was during the 1980s when India lagged behind in chip manufacturing technology. However, it excelled in chip design and had a significant focus on military applications. Indian engineers collaborated with global giants and worked extensively on developing chips for the military, strategic, and space sectors. Unfortunately, during this time, while countries like the US, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan made significant technological advancements, India fell behind by 12 generations.

India did have an initial advantage in the semiconductor industry. In the mid-1970s, the UN Development Programme partnered with Indian institutes to build semiconductor technology capabilities. The Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI) in Pilani and the Semi-Conductors Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali were established, specifically focusing on power semiconductor devices, integrated circuits, and the manufacturing of complementary metal-oxide semiconductors (CMOS). Over the years, the SCL successfully produced chips for India’s space programs, including the Mangalyaan mission. India’s strategic alliances with countries like Japan and the Quad (India, USA, Japan, and Australia) have also facilitated collaborations for the development of the semiconductor industry.

In recent years, India has been making efforts to catch up in chip manufacturing. Agreements have been signed with prominent companies such as Micron, Applied Materials, and Lam Technologies, resulting in substantial investments and engineer training. The Indian government has also launched various programs to incentivize the development of the semiconductor ecosystem, with a focus on establishing semiconductor design, manufacturing, and display fabrication units.

Despite these positive steps, India still faces several challenges and needs to bridge the technological gap. The evaluation of chip fabrication proposals must consider advancements in chip technology, particularly in decreasing nano-meter levels for more sophisticated and efficient chips.

Despite the ups and downs, India is determined to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor industry through strategic collaborations, investments, and government initiatives.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

OpenAI Announces Enhancements for ChatGPT

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Exploring the Rising Significance of Digital Twins in Agriculture and Livestock Management

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Instagram Introduces New Feature to Restrict DM Requests

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

OpenAI Announces Enhancements for ChatGPT

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Rising Significance of Digital Twins in Agriculture and Livestock Management

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

AI-Supported Mammography Screening Shows Promise as Alternative to Double Reading

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

The Curiosity Rover Overcomes Challenging Ascent up Mount Sharp on Mars

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments