India’s Journey in the Semiconductor Industry

India’s presence in the semiconductor industry can be divided into two distinct eras. The first era was during the 1980s when India lagged behind in chip manufacturing technology. However, it excelled in chip design and had a significant focus on military applications. Indian engineers collaborated with global giants and worked extensively on developing chips for the military, strategic, and space sectors. Unfortunately, during this time, while countries like the US, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan made significant technological advancements, India fell behind by 12 generations.

India did have an initial advantage in the semiconductor industry. In the mid-1970s, the UN Development Programme partnered with Indian institutes to build semiconductor technology capabilities. The Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI) in Pilani and the Semi-Conductors Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali were established, specifically focusing on power semiconductor devices, integrated circuits, and the manufacturing of complementary metal-oxide semiconductors (CMOS). Over the years, the SCL successfully produced chips for India’s space programs, including the Mangalyaan mission. India’s strategic alliances with countries like Japan and the Quad (India, USA, Japan, and Australia) have also facilitated collaborations for the development of the semiconductor industry.

In recent years, India has been making efforts to catch up in chip manufacturing. Agreements have been signed with prominent companies such as Micron, Applied Materials, and Lam Technologies, resulting in substantial investments and engineer training. The Indian government has also launched various programs to incentivize the development of the semiconductor ecosystem, with a focus on establishing semiconductor design, manufacturing, and display fabrication units.

Despite these positive steps, India still faces several challenges and needs to bridge the technological gap. The evaluation of chip fabrication proposals must consider advancements in chip technology, particularly in decreasing nano-meter levels for more sophisticated and efficient chips.

Despite the ups and downs, India is determined to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor industry through strategic collaborations, investments, and government initiatives.