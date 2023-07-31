India Aims to Become a Key Player in Semiconductor Industry

India, heavily reliant on semiconductor imports, has set its sights on becoming a global exporter and key player in the industry. The consumption of semiconductors in India is projected to exceed $80 billion by 2026 and $110 billion by 2030. Recognizing the significance of semiconductors in electronic devices, India aims to reduce its dependence on imports and develop domestic chip manufacturing capabilities.

The recent SemiconIndia 2023 Conference brought together over 8,000 participants from 23 countries, including major global companies like Micron Technology, Applied Materials, Foxconn, Cadence, and AMD. The demand for high-quality semiconductor materials has grown with the rapid expansion of digital technologies, making semiconductors essential for driving technological progress.

Currently, India imports 100% of its semiconductors, with a significant portion (37%) coming from China. This heavy reliance on a few manufacturers poses risks, as disruptions in the supply chain can lead to global crises, as seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. To address this, the Indian government has announced incentive plans, including a Rs 76,000 crore investment in December 2021, to attract firms interested in establishing chip manufacturing capabilities in India.

India, despite being the world’s second-largest producer of mobile phones and a leading manufacturer of electronic devices, only accounts for 1% of global trade in semiconductors. However, recent developments indicate progress. Micron Technology plans to establish India’s first chip facility in Gujarat, creating numerous jobs. The Vedanta Group also plans to set up semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera, Gujarat. Additionally, US chipmaker AMD is investing $400 million in India over the next five years and will establish its largest R&D design center in Bengaluru.

While India still has a long way to go to establish itself as a major player in the semiconductor industry, the active interest and investments from leading global companies indicate progress. With the right policies and initiatives, India has the opportunity to enter the global value chain and take the lead in the semiconductor race.