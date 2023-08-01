India’s Growing Role in Critical and Emerging Technologies

India’s significance in critical and emerging technologies, particularly semiconductors, was highlighted by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar at the SemiconIndia 2023 conference. He emphasized India’s increasing presence as a trusted global electronics manufacturing partner and the importance of international collaborations with countries like the US, Japan, and Australia.

The conference saw active participation from various sectors, including industry, startups, academia, and the government, reaffirming India’s commitment to the semiconductor industry. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also expressed India’s semiconductor ambitions driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Recently, Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, decided to withdraw from its joint venture with the Vedanta Group. The $19.5 billion joint venture aimed to establish a semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat. The decision was mutual, allowing both companies to pursue their strategies independently. Despite the withdrawal, Foxconn remains supportive of India’s domestic chip-making efforts.

According to Deloitte’s TMT Predictions report for 2023, India’s semiconductor industry has the potential to reach a market size of $55 billion by 2026. This growth will be primarily driven by industries such as smartphones, wearables, automotive components, and computing and data storage. The report also outlines five key considerations for the semiconductor industry, including bringing manufacturing closer to home, managing diversification risks, digital transformation, talent development, and achieving environmental and social goals.

To attract investments in the strategic semiconductor sector, the Indian government launched the India Semiconductor Mission in December 2021. With an incentive outlay of INR 76,000 crore, this initiative aims to enhance the global value chain, expand the market size to $85 billion, and generate employment opportunities for 600,000 by 2030.