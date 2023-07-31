CityLife

The Power of AI Models

India’s Global Partnerships in the Semiconductor Industry

ByGabriel Botha

Jul 31, 2023
During the Semicon India Conference 2023, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar highlighted the global partnerships that India has established in the semiconductor domain. One notable partnership is the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on semiconductor supply chain and innovation between India and the United States. This agreement, concluded in March 2023, showcases the collaboration between the two countries in the semiconductor field.

India’s focus on semiconductors was further emphasized during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US in June 2023. Discussions on this subject took place between President Biden and PM Modi, indicating the importance placed on strengthening collaboration in the semiconductor industry.

EAM Jaishankar also mentioned India’s partnerships with other QUAD members like Japan and Australia in the semiconductor industry. These collaborations reflect India’s commitment and efforts to enhance its presence and engagement in this sector.

Apart from the semiconductor industry, India is also forging partnerships in the field of space exploration. The country’s participation in the Artemis Accords and efforts to promote stronger collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) highlight the growing opportunities for cooperation in this area.

Overall, India’s global partnerships in the semiconductor domain demonstrate its commitment to leverage collaborations and foster innovation in this key industry. These partnerships not only enhance India’s capabilities in semiconductors but also create avenues for technological advancement and economic growth.

