India’s Demand-Driven Satellite GSAT24 to Beam 900 Television Channels

India’s first demand-driven satellite, GSAT24, is set to beam 900 television channels from space starting August 7. Built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and operated by New Space India Limited (NSIL), GSAT24 marks a shift from the previous supply-driven model. This model allotted satellite capacity to customers for short periods of time.

GSAT24, launched in June last year, was designed specifically for Tata Play (formerly TataSky). It will greatly increase Tata Play’s carrying capacity to 900 channels, covering the entire country, including remote regions like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep islands.

After launch, ISRO positioned the satellite in the desired slot of the 36,000-kilometre geosynchronous orbit. It then underwent testing by ISRO before being handed over to Tata Play for their own testing.

Weighing 4,180 kg, GSAT24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite that provides pan-India coverage for direct-to-home (DTH) applications. NSIL has plans to build GSAT20, a high throughput satellite catering to broadband communication needs. Discussions are already underway with potential customers to secure capacity bookings for its launch.

As part of the government’s space reforms introduced in June 2020, NSIL is responsible for operational satellite missions on a demand-driven basis. This includes satellite development, launch, ownership, and operation to provide services to committed customers. NSIL aims to launch one or two satellites every year in the coming years.