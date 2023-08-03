India’s Private Space Industry Grows with Reforms and Opportunities

In mid-July, a copper-hued cylinder washed up on a beach in Perth, Australia, sparking warnings by the local police to stay away. Later, it was revealed that the object came from outer space, specifically a spent Indian rocket that had failed to disintegrate upon re-entry. This rocket, known as the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), is a testament to India’s satellite industry.

The PSLV, launched 58 times from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, boasts an impressive success rate of 94%, making it one of the most reliable heavy-load rockets in the world. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made significant progress, developing full launch capabilities and deploying extraterrestrial missions.

For a long time, India’s private space industry faced challenges due to strict government restrictions on satellite capabilities. However, recent reforms led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have eliminated many of these regulatory hurdles. This has opened up opportunities for private participation in India’s space sector.

India aims to secure a share of the global space-launch market, which is estimated to be valued between $8 billion to $14.5 billion by 2022. With geopolitical tensions limiting options for many Western firms, India has emerged as a preferred destination for satellite launches. The country now houses over 140 registered space startups, a significant increase from just five at the beginning of 2020.

In October 2020, the New Spacecom Policy was released, aiming to open India’s satellite-launch sector to private businesses. This policy has sparked excitement in the industry, as it replaces outdated regulations and paves the way for technological advancements, including the rise of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Timing has also played a crucial role in India’s space industry growth. The demand for telecommunications satellites is expected to rise in the coming years, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s goal of strengthening the global supply chain. Collaborations with vendors enable faster and more economical missions, further accelerating the growth of India’s space industry.

With the authorization of the first two private companies, Dhruva Space and Digantara Aerospace, to conduct space-related activities, India’s private space industry is gaining momentum. Dhruva Space successfully tested its satellite deployers on ISRO’s PSLV in June 2022 and plans to launch its first CubeSats into low-earth orbit in November 2022.

India is positioning itself as a key player in the global satellite-launch market. With favorable reforms, increased private participation, and growing capabilities, the country is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the expanding space sector.