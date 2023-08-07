India’s Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Enters Lunar Orbit

India’s space agency, ISRO, has released the first images of the Moon taken by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The images show the craters on the lunar surface getting larger as the spacecraft gets closer.

Chandrayaan-3, consisting of an orbiter, lander, and rover, is scheduled to land on the Moon’s surface on August 23. If successful, India will become the first country to land near the Moon’s south pole.

Chandrayaan-3 orbited the Earth for about 10 days before being sent into the translunar orbit on Tuesday and injected into the lunar orbit on Saturday. The Indian Space Research Agency (ISRO) has confirmed that the spacecraft’s health is normal.

This is the third time in a row that ISRO has successfully inserted a spacecraft into the lunar orbit. Chandrayaan-3 is expected to build on the success of India’s previous Moon missions.

In 2008, India’s first lunar mission discovered water molecules on the lunar surface and confirmed the presence of an atmosphere during daytime. Chandrayaan-2, launched in 2019, was only partially successful as its lander-rover crashed during touchdown. However, its orbiter continues to study the Moon.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission holds great significance for India as it strives to further explore and expand its understanding of the Moon. The successful landing near the Moon’s south pole will mark a milestone achievement for India’s space exploration efforts.

India’s space program has been growing steadily over the past years, and Chandrayaan-3 is another testament to the country’s commitment to space exploration and scientific advancement.