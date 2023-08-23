India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Another Attempt to Land on the Moon

India is set to make its second attempt at landing on the moon’s surface with its Chandrayaan-3 mission. The mission, which means “moon vehicle” in Hindi and Sanskrit, aims to make India the fourth nation to successfully land on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Bay of Bengal last month, and if all goes according to plan, it will deploy a solar-powered rover to explore the moon’s surface for two weeks. The mission’s objectives include landing safely on the moon, deploying the rover, and conducting scientific experiments.

This isn’t India’s first foray into lunar exploration. In 2008, India’s Chandrayaan-1 mission played a crucial role in the discovery of lunar water molecules. However, it was an impact probe rather than a landing. In 2019, India attempted to land a spacecraft on the moon’s surface with Chandrayaan-2, but contact was lost with the lander just minutes before touchdown.

Now, the world is eagerly watching India’s second attempt at achieving a successful lunar landing. If Chandrayaan-3 touches down, it will join the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China as the only nations to have landed spacecraft on the moon’s surface.

The race to the moon is not just about bragging rights; there is a scientific and strategic value in exploring the lunar surface. Countries like the United States and India are particularly interested in the moon’s south pole, where pools of ice have the potential to provide water for long-term settlements or serve as a refueling station for space exploration. The components of water, hydrogen and oxygen, can be used as rocket fuel.

For those interested in witnessing the Chandrayaan-3 mission, people in India can watch the launch on public broadcaster DD National TV, while international viewers can live-stream the event on the Indian Space Research Organization’s website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 5:20 p.m. Indian Standard Time, or 7:50 a.m. Eastern time. The landing may be postponed to Sunday if weather conditions are unfavorable.

Overall, Chandrayaan-3 represents India’s determination to explore and understand the lunar surface, contributing to the ongoing advancements in space exploration and science.

