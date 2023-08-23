India Aims to Become the First Nation to Land on the Moon’s South Polar Region

India is set to make another attempt at landing on the moon with the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This comes almost four years after their previous attempt, Chandrayaan-2, ended in a crash. The landing is scheduled for Wednesday, following a recent lunar lander crash by Russia. If successful, India will become the first nation to set down in the moon’s south polar region, showcasing their technological achievements.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, which will attempt to set down on the lunar surface. This robotic mission aims to make thermal, seismic, and mineralogical measurements using a range of instruments. The landing is timed to coincide with the sunrise at the landing site, and the mission is set to conclude two weeks later at sunset.

India’s space program, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), will provide a livestream of the landing from their mission control room in Bengaluru. The landing is scheduled for 8:34 a.m. Eastern time and can be watched on ISRO’s YouTube channel or website.

The moon landing holds great significance for India, as their space program is a source of national pride. It also aligns with their diplomatic push as an ambitious power on the rise. Additionally, the renewed interest in lunar exploration by countries like the United States and China has sparked a race to explore the moon’s south polar region, believed to contain water ice that could be crucial for future astronauts.

As India prepares for the landing, the nation is hopeful for a successful outcome that will highlight their scientific achievements and propel them further into the realm of space exploration.

Source: Not provided.