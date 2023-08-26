Chandrayaan-3 Rover Explores the Moon’s Surface

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has successfully landed on the moon’s surface near the south pole. The mission, carried out by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marks another milestone in India’s space exploration efforts. The six-wheeled Pragyan rover, weighing only 26 kilograms, rolled onto the lunar surface four hours after landing.

Over the next two weeks, the Pragyan rover will conduct experiments to study the composition of the lunar surface using its Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer. In addition, it will search for water ice, which could potentially be used for drinking water, oxygen, and fuel for future crewed missions.

Both the lander and the rover are expected to operate for one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days. However, there is a possibility that they may be revived once the sun rises after two weeks of darkness and extreme temperatures, reaching as low as -238°C (-396.4°F).

The Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved several historic milestones. It became the first mission to land near the moon’s south pole, an area that has not been explored by any other country. The mission is also notable for its relatively low budget of just Rs 615 crore (£59 million), which is less than half the budget of the 1995 film “Apollo 13.”

ISRO is now looking to build on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. They have plans to send humans into space and launch a mission to Mars. Another upcoming mission, Aditya-L1, will monitor the solar atmosphere from an orbit between Earth and the sun.

The success of Chandrayaan-3 is particularly significant considering recent failures in lunar missions worldwide. Japan’s private start-up mission and Russia’s Luna 25 mission both ended in crashes. The ability to achieve a soft landing on the moon is no easy feat, making the success of Chandrayaan-3 even more remarkable.

India has seen a shift in public support for its space missions. Initially met with skepticism, the public now embraces these endeavors and looks forward to what’s next. Chandrayaan-3 has the potential to leave a lasting mark on the moon’s surface as it traverses at a rate of just 1 centimeter per minute.

Overall, India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission showcases the country’s growing prowess in space exploration and sets the stage for future ambitious endeavors.

Sources:

– Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

– Dimitrios Stroikos, London School of Economics and Political Science