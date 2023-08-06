India’s Chandrayaan-3 Enters Moon’s Orbit

India’s space mission, Chandrayaan-3, has successfully entered the Moon’s orbit, marking the country’s second attempt at an uncrewed lunar landing. The previous attempt in 2019 had failed due to a loss of contact with ground control just before landing.

Chandrayaan-1, in 2008, intentionally crashed into the moon’s south pole, becoming the first uncontrolled landing in that region. It is believed that Chandrayaan-2 met a similar fate in 2019 while attempting a controlled landing. Currently, only Russia, the US, and China have achieved successful controlled lunar landings.

Chandrayaan-3, which translates to “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit, was inserted into the lunar orbit about three weeks after its launch. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) reported the successful insertion. The mission is scheduled to touch down on the Moon between August 23 and 24. Its goal is to collect images from the little-explored lunar south pole, which cannot be observed from Earth.

Compared to other countries’ similar missions, Chandrayaan-3 has a relatively low budget of $74.6 million. This cost-effectiveness is attributed to the utilization of existing technology and comparatively low wages for highly skilled engineers.

India’s space program has significantly grown since its first lunar orbit probe in 2008 and its achievement of putting a satellite into Mars orbit in 2014, making it the first in Asia to do so.