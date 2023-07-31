India Faces Challenges in Semiconductor Manufacturing amid China’s Export Controls

India is currently grappling with difficulties in its semiconductor manufacturing industry due to China’s export restrictions on essential minerals required for the production of semiconductors and advanced electronics. These minerals include gallium and germanium, of which China produces 98% and 67% of global raw supply, respectively. India heavily relies on imports for these minerals, with only a minimal production of gallium as a byproduct.

China’s export controls are largely seen as retaliatory measures against countries like the US, European Union, and Japan, which have imposed restrictions on China’s access to chips and chip-making equipment. The resulting trade logjam is expected to have significant consequences for the global semiconductor and electronics sectors.

In addition, India’s already strained business relations with China, due to border disputes and trade tensions, further complicate the situation. As global production and supply of semiconductors are affected by the scarcity of these minerals, India might find itself at a disadvantage. The challenges may extend to other industries like electric vehicle and mobile phone manufacturing, where China dominates the production and supply of lithium, a vital component for lithium-ion batteries.

To confront these challenges successfully, India must focus on initiatives like the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). However, it is crucial to reassess the strategies and make necessary improvements to ensure the effectiveness of the ISM. Recent developments, like Micron’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to establish a facility, underscore the significance of such initiatives.

Micron’s project in Gujarat entails the establishment of an “assembly and test facility” under the government’s Modified Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) Scheme. The project, estimated to cost around $2.75 billion, will involve a 30% investment from Micron, with the remainder funded by the Indian government and the Gujarat government. It’s important to note that this facility focuses solely on assembly and testing, not on chip manufacturing or design.

To prioritize India’s semiconductor mission, there needs to be a greater emphasis on establishing manufacturing and designing facilities rather than solely relying on assembly and testing facilities. The government should clarify the business model for such initiatives and establish clear profit-sharing arrangements between the involved companies. Additionally, learning from past failed projects, such as the Vedanta-Foxconn’s Gujarat project, will help avoid similar setbacks in the future.

Overall, India must navigate the challenges in semiconductor manufacturing strategically to position itself as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.