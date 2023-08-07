India’s Auto Component Manufacturers Celebrate Record Growth Amidst Electrification Wave

India’s auto component manufacturers have achieved their highest-ever growth, recording a total turnover of 5.6 lakh crore rupees in the last financial year, representing a significant 32.8% increase. Despite facing challenges and disruptions caused by the pandemic and supply chain issues, the industry now braces itself for the upcoming upheaval brought on by the electrification wave sweeping the auto sector.

Sunjay Kapur, President of the Automobile Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and Chairman of Sona Comstar, recognizes the need for the sector to adapt to this disruption. He highlights the importance of component manufacturers responding to the changing landscape, similar to how original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are adapting to electric vehicles (EVs).

While the transition to EVs brings about significant changes, Kapur assures that job opportunities will increase, albeit with a shift in the nature of jobs. This emphasizes the need for upskilling and re-skilling within the workforce. ACMA officials believe that alongside EVs, other technologies such as ethanol-blended fuels, hydrogen fuel cells, and various hybrid combinations will coexist, ensuring the continued relevance of conventional internal combustion engines (ICEs).

However, Kapur expresses concern over the limited technological development and research capabilities of Indian component manufacturers, urging for greater investment in this area. Additionally, as the auto sector grows, there may be increased interest from global majors seeking mergers and acquisitions within India. This is evident by Tesla’s inclination to bring trusted vendors from China to supply quality spare parts, highlighting the potential trend.

Despite efforts to reduce import dependency, the demand for electronic components, especially chipsets, has surged due to software integration and internet connectivity in new car models. This poses a weakness for Indian component manufacturers that requires attention.

Overall, the industry is positioned for sustained growth, but adapting to the evolving landscape brought upon by electrification is paramount. By embracing technological advancements and investing in research and development, Indian auto component manufacturers have the opportunity to establish themselves as global leaders in the transition to EVs and other emerging technologies.