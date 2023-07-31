Indiana University Introduces Space Law and Cybersecurity Courses to Address Growing Demand

Indiana University (IU) is meeting the increasing need for professionals in the field of space law and cybersecurity by offering a range of courses this fall. These courses are part of IU’s efforts to train the growing space workforce and will be hosted by the university’s Space Governance Policy Lab.

Space law is a complex and evolving field that regulates activities in outer space and on Earth related to space. It covers various areas such as weapon usage, technology launches, exploration efforts, and environmental impact. The governance of outer space involves international treaties overseen by the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, as well as national legislation and discussions within countries.

The IU Space Governance Policy Lab focuses on studying space governance and developing solutions for contemporary challenges. Under the leadership of Dr. Eytan Tepper, the lab has been at the forefront of innovative research in space governance.

To address the growing demand for professionals well-versed in space governance, IU’s joint JD-M.S. in Cybersecurity Risk Management program will now offer a focus on space governance. This includes topics such as military use of outer space, environmental impact, debris cleanup, and property rights in space mining.

In addition to space law, IU is also launching courses on space cybersecurity and a new space cybersecurity certificate program. With the increasing use of satellites across various industries, there is a rising concern about cybersecurity threats. The program aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to protect space assets in this emerging field.

The IU Space Governance Policy Lab has already garnered interest from companies and organizations like the Department of Homeland Security and NASA for potential student internships. This provides students with valuable practical experience and opportunities to connect with professionals in the industry.

Interested individuals can still enroll in these courses and find more information on the IU website.