Indiana University Expands Course Offerings to Include Space Law and Cybersecurity

Indiana University (IU) has recognized the growing demand for professionals in the fields of space law and cybersecurity and is expanding its course offerings to meet this need. Through the IU Space Governance Policy Lab, the university will be hosting a series of classes focused on law and cybersecurity, aiming to train students for careers in the expanding space industry.

Space law, which regulates activities conducted in outer space and on Earth related to outer space, is an emerging field. Dr. Eytan Tepper, the inaugural director of the IU Space Lab, initially had limited knowledge of space law but became captivated by it once he learned more. He explained that space law focuses on setting permissions and parameters for activities such as weapon usage, technology launches, exploration efforts, and environmental impact.

The governance of outer space is complex and is primarily based on a series of international treaties overseen by the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. However, Tepper and others in the field believe that modern regulations need to catch up with the increased accessibility and technological advances of the space industry.

In addition to space law, IU is also launching courses on space cybersecurity and offering a new space cybersecurity certificate program. As space-based infrastructure becomes more prominent in various industries, such as weather forecasting and broadband internet, the university recognizes the growing need for professionals in this area. The program is designed to educate students on the protection of space assets against cyber attacks.

The IU Space Governance Policy Lab has already received interest from companies seeking to hire graduates with specialized knowledge in space law and cybersecurity. The lab is also exploring opportunities for student internships with organizations like the Department of Homeland Security and NASA.

