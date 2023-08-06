ISRO Shares First Images of Moon Taken by Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the first images of the Moon captured by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023. This is a significant accomplishment for India’s third lunar mission.

After successfully guiding Chandrayaan-3 into lunar orbit, the spacecraft sent its initial message to ISRO, confirming that it had experienced lunar gravity. Escaping Earth’s gravity, the spacecraft traveled a distance of 384,400 km and entered the Moon’s orbit.

Since its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 has completed 22 days of its 40-day lunar journey. The mission’s progress is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru. The Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu, near Bengaluru, are providing support in this endeavor.

Tonight, ISRO has scheduled Chandrayaan-3’s first lunar-bound maneuver after LOI, which will take place between 10.30pm and 11.30pm. The space agency is making steady progress towards accomplishing its lunar mission objectives.