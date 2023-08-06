Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre Proposes Public-Private Partnership for Earth Observation Satellites

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has recommended the utilization of a public-private partnership (PPP) model for earth observation satellites. This proposal aims to involve the private sector in building, launching, and maintaining these satellites, with the Indian government acting as a guaranteed customer and funder.

Earth observation satellites play a crucial role in capturing images of specific areas on Earth for various purposes, including infrastructure planning, e-governance, climate monitoring, and disaster preparedness. IN-SPACe’s consultation paper seeks feedback from the industry, and the government’s plans and requirements will be taken into consideration as the process advances.

The geospatial economy in India is estimated to grow to Rs 63,000 crore by 2025, creating numerous employment opportunities, primarily through geospatial startups. To meet the increasing demand for data, IN-SPACe suggests utilizing the PPP model to build and maintain satellite constellations with private sector involvement.

According to the consultation paper, there are three significant categories of data requirements: very high-resolution 30cm or better data, high-resolution 1-meter data, and 1-meter resolution stereo data. While this proposal offers potential benefits, some experts raise concerns about the feasibility of the PPP model in relation to the government’s focus on market-driven development.

These experts argue that PPP models are more suitable when the private sector can expect returns on investment in a government-run system. Additionally, the current revenue generated from satellite data usage by Indian government departments is unknown.

To fully leverage India’s capabilities and performance in space exploration, there is a need to incorporate satellite services more extensively into governance and revenue activities. Moreover, the future of satellite manufacturing facilities created by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) remains uncertain if government departments opt for the PPP model and invest in building satellites.

Some experts propose transferring these manufacturing assets to the NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of the Department of Space, allowing ISRO to focus solely on research and development. However, others argue that ISRO’s facilities primarily serve research, development, and testing purposes, as the private sector currently lacks the necessary technology and cost optimization for commercial satellite manufacturing.