India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module Successfully Separates Ahead of Moon Landing

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 18, 2023
The lander module of India’s Chandrayaan-3 has achieved a successful separation from the propulsion module in preparation for a planned moon landing on August 23. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed the accomplishment, marking a key milestone in the country’s second attempt at a lunar landing.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which means “moon craft” in Sanskrit, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14, 2023. Following the separation, the propulsion module of the spacecraft will continue its journey in its current orbit, focusing on the study of exoplanets, or planets beyond Earth’s solar system. Instruments on board will perform a spectroscopic study of Earth’s atmosphere and measure variations in polarization from clouds to gather data on potential habitable exoplanets.

If the remaining part of the mission proceeds as planned, the lander module, named Vikram, will make a safe landing near the moon’s south pole between August 23 and 24. This landing is significant as only Russia, the United States, and China have achieved controlled landings on the lunar surface in the past.

Chandrayaan-3, developed by ISRO, also includes a rover named Pragyan. The mission’s total cost is $74.6 million, making it significantly more budget-friendly compared to other countries’ space missions. The rover has a mission life of one lunar day, which corresponds to approximately 14 Earth days.

ISRO has made significant advancements in its space program since its first lunar orbit mission in 2008. The organization’s engineers have carefully analyzed data from their previous failed lunar landing attempt and have worked diligently to address any glitches in preparation for Chandrayaan-3.

