Indian IT Services Companies Invest in AI Training for Employees

Indian IT services companies are recognizing the growing interest in generative AI and are making significant investments in training their staff. This has led to partnerships and collaborations with tech giants like Microsoft and Google, who are helping these companies upskill their employees on AI platforms.

Tech Mahindra, for instance, has already trained 8,000 employees in AI during the first quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year. TCS, on the other hand, has announced plans to collaborate with Microsoft to train 25,000 of their employees on Microsoft’s AI suite. They have also extended their partnership with Google to train their workforce on Google Cloud’s Generative AI suite.

Wipro has entered into a partnership with Google Cloud to equip 20,000 of their employees with AI skills. HCLTech, on the other hand, will be providing AI training to 10,000 employees using Microsoft’s AI suite and 18,000 employees using Google’s AI suite.

This investment in employee skilling comes as clients in the IT sector show a strong interest in generative AI. Despite overall spending cuts by clients, management commentary suggests that there is now a prioritization of investment in integrating AI into their operations. HCLTech, for example, has reported 140 AI projects in just a few weeks, while Infosys is currently working on 80 generative AI projects and has secured a $2 billion deal with an undisclosed client.

It may take until the end of the fiscal year to fully understand the monetary impact of AI deals in the Indian IT sector. The effectiveness and importance of AI integration across various industries will also play a role in determining the future flow of AI deals.