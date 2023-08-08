Indian IT Companies Invest in AI Training for Employees

Indian IT giants such as TCS, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra are making significant investments in training their employees in artificial intelligence (AI). Through partnerships with industry leaders like Microsoft and Google, these companies are upskilling their workforce in generative AI and other AI platforms.

Tech Mahindra has already trained 8,000 employees in AI during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. TCS plans to train 25,000 employees on Microsoft’s AI suite, while Wipro aims to equip 20,000 employees with AI skills through its collaboration with Google Cloud.

AI Raises Ethical Concerns as Fans Embrace ‘Fantasy RockStar’ Covers

AI-generated music covers are gaining attention and sparking controversy. Despite disapproval from musicians like Nick Cave and Sting, fans are enjoying fantasy crossovers. For instance, an AI-generated cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” by a virtual James Hetfield has caught the interest of many. However, ethical concerns arise regarding reproducing musicians’ voices. Nevertheless, Metallica and Sabbath fans view the mashup as a surreal treat.

Huawei Revives Smartphone Business with AI-Powered OS amid Ongoing US Sanctions

Despite ongoing US sanctions and challenges in chip supply, Huawei is determined to revive its smartphone business. The company has introduced the latest AI-powered HarmonyOS 4 upgrade, which integrates AI model Pangu. With services similar to ChatGPT, this upgrade offers automated messaging and image creation features, providing users with enhanced experiences. Richard Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group, expresses optimism about the company’s future at the annual developer conference.

S.E.C. Chief Expresses Concerns about AI

Gary Gensler, Chairman of the SEC, has expressed concerns about the potential risks of AI to the financial system. He warns that the increasing use of generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, could lead to a few AI companies building foundational models for various businesses, creating interconnectedness and a higher likelihood of financial crashes. Gensler believes that AI technology could play a central role in future financial crises due to its powerful economic implications of scale and networks.

AI Tool’s Unintended Racial Bias Floors Woman

Rona Wang, an MIT graduate, experimented with an AI tool to enhance her LinkedIn profile picture but was surprised by the results. The AI-generated photo depicted her with fair skin, blonde hair, and blue eyes, which greatly differed from her actual appearance. She shared her experience on Twitter, shedding light on the issue of racial bias in AI tools and the unintended consequences they can have.