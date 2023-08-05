IIT Kharagpur launches AI certification programme

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) has introduced a new AI-certification programme called Hands-on AI for real-world applications (HAAI). The aim of this programme is to provide education on AI technologies to a wide audience.

The programme is being launched by the institute’s AI-hub, AI for Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems (AI4ICPS), in collaboration with TCS iON, a unit of Tata Consultancy Services. TCS iON will provide LMS platform services and serve as an outreach partner.

The programme is designed to cater to the demands of the emerging AI industry. It will be a 3-month, weekends-only course consisting of theoretical foundations and practical learning. Participants will engage in modular quizzes, assignments, discussion rooms, real-world datasets, and live doubt-clearing sessions. The course will involve a total of 47 contact hours and 100 hours of experiential learning.

Participants who excel in the programme will receive a certificate of merit and will have the opportunity to interact with industry experts. The programme will commence on September 2 and is open to freshers, individuals pursuing under- and post-graduate degrees, working professionals seeking a career transition to become AI/ML engineers, and individuals with basic programming knowledge interested in a career in information technology.

The success of this programme may lead to the development of a diploma or degree course in the future, according to VK Tewari, the director of IIT-KGP.