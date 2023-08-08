Pixxel to Manufacture Miniaturized Multi-payload Satellites for Indian Air Force

A Bengaluru-based space startup, Pixxel, has received a grant from the Indian Ministry of Defence’s iDEX initiative to manufacture miniaturized multi-payload satellites for the Indian Air Force. This move is aimed at addressing the need for all-weather remote-sensing capabilities, which was highlighted during the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

Pixxel’s micro-satellites are designed to detect, monitor, and predict global weather phenomena with a resolution 50 times higher than existing counterparts. These satellites weigh less than 150 kg and have a resolution of around 10m per pixel. Their expected lifespan is 10 years.

The emergence of private sector startups like Pixxel is significant as it allows for collaboration with foreign vendors and offers attractive commercial opportunities. The US Air Force Space Command has also been exploring the use of commercial satellites for communications and imagery. The Indian Air Force is following a similar approach to leverage the low earth orbit (LEO) space for tactical purposes.

The multispectral sensor capability on these satellites will enable all-weather target analysis and Battle Damage Assessment (BDA). It will also help in detecting enemy missile launches on the ground. The development of indigenous LEO satellites will seamlessly integrate with the nation’s military satellite program, thereby enhancing defense capabilities.

The grant secured by Pixxel will provide the Indian Air Force with on-demand generation of high-resolution imagery and communication services in all-weather conditions. This development, along with the presence of private satellite imagery companies, signifies a positive future for sophisticated open and classified intelligence capabilities in the defense sector, both for aspiring nations and private players.