The Naming of Lunar Points: Shiv Shakti and Tiranga

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, announced the names of two lunar points during a visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The spot near the moon’s south pole where India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed last week will be named Shiv Shakti Point. The lunar location where Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander crashed in 2019 will be named Tiranga Point. The names are rooted in Hindu mythology, with “Shiv” and “Shakti” meaning “Shiva” and “power” respectively. Shiva is a prominent god in Hinduism, while Shakti represents the perseverance of women scientists.

The name Tiranga translates to “three colors” in Sanskrit and colloquially refers to the tricolor flag of India. Modi spoke about how these names would inspire future efforts made by India and serve as a reminder that failure is not final.

However, these names are still informal and require approval from the International Astronomical Union (IAU), a Paris-based authority responsible for providing official names to celestial bodies and their features. It is unclear whether ISRO has already submitted the proposed names to the IAU.

In other news, the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s robotic lander and rover are making significant progress during their expected two-week lifespan on the moon’s surface. The lander, Vikram, has been conducting an experiment called Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) to measure the temperature of the lunar soil at different depths, marking the first time such an experiment has been performed.

Additionally, the rover, Pragyan, encountered a remarkable but potentially hazardous crater during its exploration. As a result, it has been redirected to ensure its safety.

These developments are an exciting step forward for India’s space program, with the naming of lunar points honoring important aspects of Hindu mythology and providing inspiration for future missions.

