India to Launch Aditya-L1 Spacecraft to Study the Sun

Days after India’s successful moon mission, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is now preparing to launch the Aditya-L1 spacecraft to study the sun and its impact on space weather. The spacecraft, named after the sun in Hindi, will be launched on September 2 from the Sriharikota Spaceport.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point 1 of the Sun-Earth system. This position will allow the spacecraft to observe the sun without any obstructions. Lagrange points are specific positions in space where the gravitational forces between two large masses create enhanced regions of attraction and repulsion. These points can be utilized to maintain a stable position with reduced fuel consumption, similar to parking spots for spacecraft.

The launch of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft will mark India’s first space-based observatory dedicated to studying the sun. One of the major advantages of this mission is the ability to continuously view the sun without any occultation or eclipses, providing valuable data on solar activity.

In addition to studying the sun, the mission will also investigate solar wind, which has the potential to disrupt communications and navigation systems on Earth. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is equipped to analyze and study the particles and magnetic fields associated with solar wind.

India’s government allocated a budget of $46 million for the mission in 2019. However, there have been no recent updates regarding the budget or funding. Nevertheless, India’s successful moon landing with a relatively low starting budget of $75 million has showcased the country’s capabilities in space exploration.

While this will be India’s first endeavor to study the sun from space, other countries, such as NASA and the European Space Agency, have already launched orbiters to gather data on the sun. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, is currently studying the sun’s corona, while the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter, launched in 2020, is also dedicated to solar observations.

