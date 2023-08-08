India Takes on Leadership in Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence

In November 2022, India assumed the chairmanship of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), following its recent presidency of the G20. This influential position presents a unique opportunity for India to lead the way in the emerging field of technologies. The GPAI is composed of 29 members, including countries like the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Argentina, all working together to bridge the gap between AI theory and practice by promoting research and applied activities.

The GPAI is governed by the GPAI Council, which provides strategic direction and makes key decisions regarding membership and participation. It also has working groups dedicated to responsible AI, data governance, the future of work, and commercialization and innovation. Additionally, the GPAI operates two Centers of Expertise located in Paris and Montreal.

As chair, India plans to host a series of working group meetings to foster awareness and knowledge sharing amongst GPAI members and working groups. These gatherings will provide a platform for experts to showcase their work. India has made significant progress in AI technology, with expectations that AI will contribute $450-500 billion to the country’s GDP by 2025. The government has launched the National Programme on AI and the National AI Portal, which serves as a repository of AI-based initiatives in India.

Furthermore, India’s private sector, including major AI startups, is actively involved in the development and regulation of AI within the country. As chair of the GPAI, India plays a critical role in driving responsible and inclusive AI development while also positioning itself as an AI superpower. It is essential for India to focus on areas like the impact of AI on the labor market, as these developing technologies will have significant effects on economies worldwide.

India’s leadership in the GPAI positions the country at the forefront of the AI revolution, ensuring active participation in the safe and equitable advancement of AI technology.