SemiconIndia 2023 Conference Highlights India’s Growing Commitment to Semiconductor Industry

The second day of the SemiconIndia 2023 Conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, witnessed discussions and deliberations surrounding India’s burgeoning dedication to the semiconductor industry. The three-day event served as a platform for industry leaders, academics, and government representatives to shape India’s path to establish a robust and globally competitive presence in the semiconductor ecosystem.

Attending the conference, Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, lauded the significant progress India has made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chandrasekhar expressed India’s ambitious goals in the semiconductor sector and highlighted the rapid strides the country is taking.

The conference encompassed various sessions that delved into different aspects of the semiconductor industry, including Next-Gen Computing, semiconductor packaging, future designs, and investment opportunities. Industry leaders and experts shared their perspectives and innovative solutions to foster growth and development within India’s semiconductor landscape.

In the session on Next-Gen Computing, Balaji Baktha, the CEO of Ventana MicroSystems, discussed digital autonomy and sovereign data center infrastructure. Raja Koduri, the CEO of Mihira AI, provided insights into the future of computing, emphasizing the potential of startups and the importance of time and financial resources.

Panel discussions were organized to explore semiconductor packaging, with distinguished panelists engaging in conversations about the supply chain strategy and roadmap of Micron’s Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) plant in India. The panel emphasized the role of packaging research and innovation in driving future semiconductor performance.

The conference also focused on next-generation designs, advancements within the semiconductor industry, and investment opportunities. Speakers from major semiconductor companies shared their insights on topics such as autonomous and electric vehicles, custom computing for AI and data centers, and the growth potential in the automotive industry.

Discussions revolved around strengthening India’s position in the semiconductor industry, with a particular emphasis on chip design, packaging, testing, and supply chains. Moreover, there were discussions on the roadmap for the India Semiconductor Research Centre (ISRC), which aims to establish a world-class research institution to drive innovation in advanced semiconductor and packaging technologies.

The SemiconIndia 2023 Conference provided a platform for stakeholders to collaborate and strategize India’s journey towards becoming a formidable competitor in the global semiconductor market.