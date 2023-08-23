India’s Space Exploration Reflects Diplomatic Ambitions

India’s recent advancements in space exploration align with its ambitions as an emerging global power. The country’s leaders have been advocating for a multipolar world order in which India plays a crucial role in finding global solutions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has emphasized that India’s leadership can contribute to making the world a fairer place while also addressing the basic needs of its populous.

This assertiveness on the international stage is a central message of Modi’s re-election campaign. He presents himself as a leader driving India’s economic, diplomatic, and technological rise. Modi praised India’s rich history in space exploration and expressed hope that Chandrayaan-3’s mission to the moon would carry the dreams of the nation.

India aims to become the fourth country to achieve a successful moon landing, specifically targeting the moon’s South Pole region. Alongside its aspirations, India’s foreign policy has been shaped by the need to balance relationships with the United States, Russia, and China. The ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries in the Himalayas has intensified the focus on countering China’s assertiveness.

India’s cooperation with the United States has increased as both countries share concerns about China’s rise as a space power. Russia’s recent failed moon landing highlighted its struggles in the field, further enhancing India’s position.

During India’s moon landing attempt, Prime Minister Modi was attending a BRICS meeting in South Africa. Attention was drawn to the possibility of a bilateral discussion between Modi and President Xi Jinping of China, following the tense military clashes between the two countries in 2020.

India’s cost-effective approach to space exploration, particularly in launching low Earth orbit communications satellites, has positioned the country as a preferred choice for many nations. The potential success of Chandrayaan-3 presents an important opportunity for Modi to showcase India’s scientific prowess and assert national interests on the global stage.

