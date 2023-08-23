India Makes History with Moon Mission

India has achieved a significant milestone in space exploration with its successful soft landing on the lunar south pole region, becoming the fourth country in the world to do so. The Vikram lander from the Chandrayaan-3 mission touched down as planned, with celebrations erupting across the country. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the accomplishment, stating that “India is now on the Moon.” The successful landing was the result of the dedicated work of generations of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The south pole region of the Moon has posed challenges for landing due to its uneven and crater-filled surface. This was highlighted by the recent Russian Luna-25 spacecraft crash. India’s previous attempt at a soft landing in this region, in 2019, was unsuccessful. However, the current mission aims to gather critical data and images from the lunar surface, including the search for water-based ice, which could support future human habitation and propellant supply for spacecraft to Mars and other distant destinations.

The Vikram lander, named after ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai, carried the Pragyaan rover designed to traverse the rugged lunar terrain. Five scientific instruments on board the lander and rover will study the Moon’s surface characteristics, the atmosphere, and tectonic activity beneath the surface. The rover is equipped with an Indian flag and wheels imprinted with ISRO’s logo and emblem to leave marks on the lunar soil during its exploration.

Despite the previous mission’s failure to soft-land, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to orbit the Moon and will assist in transmitting images and data to Earth for analysis. India’s space ambitions extend beyond this mission, as the country’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is already in the works. This ongoing interest in lunar exploration is not unique to India, with other countries planning their own missions. Scientists emphasize that the Moon holds many mysteries and is considered a gateway to deep space exploration.

This achievement highlights India’s growing prowess in space exploration and reinforces its position as a leader in the field. The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will undoubtedly contribute to significant scientific discoveries and further advancements in space exploration.

