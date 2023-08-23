India Successfully Lands Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon’s South Pole

India has made a historic achievement in space exploration by successfully landing its Chandrayaan-3 mission on the moon’s unexplored south pole. This makes India the fourth country, after Russia, the U.S., and China, to achieve this feat. What sets India’s mission apart is that it is the first to land on one of the moon’s lunar poles.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft launched last month and safely touched down on the lunar surface at approximately 8:34 a.m. ET. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the 15th BRICS summit in South Africa, watched the landing via a livestream.

During the event, Modi emphasized that the success of India’s moon mission belongs to all of humanity. He stated, “We can all aspire for the moon, and beyond.” The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also celebrated the successful landing in its mission control room.

The interest in exploring the moon’s south pole has grown due to recent discoveries of water ice in the area. India had previously attempted a lunar south pole landing in 2019, but it ended in failure due to a software malfunction. Wendy Cobb, a professor of strategy and security studies, highlighted the significance of discovering water on the moon’s south pole. It could potentially serve as a valuable resource for fueling rockets and spacecraft, making it an important area of interest for future exploration.

India’s progress in space has positioned it as a rising power in this field. During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the U.S. in June, agreements were signed to enhance collaboration between ISRO and NASA. This includes joint missions and the possibility of sending Indian astronauts to the International Space Station in the future. Despite operating with a much smaller budget compared to NASA, ISRO has been able to accomplish impressive missions like Chandrayaan-3. The estimated cost of the mission was approximately $75 million.

India’s successful moon landing is a significant milestone not only for the country but for global space exploration. It showcases India’s capabilities and ambition to push the boundaries of scientific discovery and innovation. With ongoing collaborations and future missions, India’s presence in space is expected to grow even stronger.

Sources:

– CNBC: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/08/24/india-lands-chandrayaan-3-mission-on-moons-south-pole.html