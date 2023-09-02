CityLife

India Launches First Space Mission to Study the Sun

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 2, 2023
India has successfully launched its first space mission to study the sun, just weeks after a landmark uncrewed landing near the moon’s south polar region. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, equipped with seven payloads, took off from the Sriharikota space center in southern India. It is set to study the sun from a point about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth known as L-1.

The mission aims to observe and study the sun’s corona, chromosphere, photosphere, and solar wind. The satellite will take 125 days to reach its destination at the L1 point. This unique location will provide an uninterrupted view of the sun, allowing for real-time monitoring of solar activities and their impact on space weather.

The launch of the Aditya-L1 satellite follows India’s successful landing near the moon’s south pole on August 23, making India the fourth country to achieve this historic feat. The combination of these two missions, the lunar landing, and the solar study, is expected to significantly enhance the reputation of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in the global scientific community.

One of the primary purposes of the sun study is to provide early warning about heightened solar activity that could have adverse effects on Earth’s power grids and satellites. The advanced warning will help protect critical infrastructure and people residing in space stations. By observing the sun across a range of spectra, including visible, ultraviolet, and X-ray, scientists hope to gain a comprehensive understanding of solar phenomena.

The success of this mission will not only contribute to scientific knowledge but also have practical implications for space exploration and earthbound technology. The Aditya-L1 mission marks a significant milestone for India’s space program, further solidifying its position as a scientific powerhouse.

