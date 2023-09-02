India Launches Solar Mission to Study the Sun

Following its recent success in landing on the moon, India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has launched a rocket on a solar mission. The rocket, named Aditya-L1 after the Hindi word for the sun, aims to study solar winds and their impact on Earth. The launch was watched by over 860,000 viewers on the ISRO website, with thousands more gathered at a nearby viewing gallery.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will travel 1.5 million kilometers over the course of four months, stopping at a Lagrange Point in space. This point is where objects tend to stay in place due to balancing gravitational forces, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.

The mission’s principal scientist, Sankar Subramanian, stated that this mission will provide a unique data set that is not currently available from any other mission. The data collected will allow scientists to better understand the sun’s dynamics, as well as the inner heliosphere, which is crucial for current technology and space weather aspects.

The solar mission is seen as a significant step for India’s ambitions in the space sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to establish India as a major player in space exploration, similar to the country’s IT boom. The success of the moon landing and the ongoing solar mission is expected to boost India’s private space sector and attract foreign investment.

In addition to studying solar winds, scientists hope that the mission will shed light on the impact of solar radiation on satellites in orbit. With the number of satellites increasing, understanding how to safeguard them from solar emissions is of utmost importance. The data collected by the Aditya-L1 mission may also contribute to a better understanding of the sun’s impact on Earth’s climate patterns and the origins of solar wind.

India’s space program has been rapidly advancing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The country has privatized space launches and plans to open the sector to foreign investment. India aims to increase its share of the global launch market fivefold within the next decade.

Overall, the solar mission represents a significant milestone for India’s space program and its aspirations to become a prominent player in the global space industry.

