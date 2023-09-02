India Launches Aditya-L1: First Spacecraft Dedicated to Studying the Sun

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), has launched its first spacecraft dedicated to studying the sun. The spacecraft, called Aditya-L1, was launched from Sriharikota and is headed to a parking spot in orbit about 930,000 miles from Earth.

This launch comes on the heels of India’s historic success in landing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the lunar surface. With this achievement, India became the fourth nation in the world, and the second in the 21st century, to safely land a vehicle on the moon. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is expected to conclude next week.

Aditya-L1 will be positioned at Lagrange point 1, an area between the sun and Earth where the gravitational pull of both objects cancels each other out. This location will allow the spacecraft to remain in orbit with minimal fuel consumption, making it optimal for observing the sun’s activities in real time.

Equipped with seven scientific instruments, four of which will be focused directly on the sun, Aditya-L1 aims to study the sun’s upper atmosphere and various solar phenomena such as coronal mass ejections. This valuable information will contribute to a better understanding of space weather and its impacts on Earth’s atmosphere, satellites, radio communications, and power grids.

Aditya-L1 joins other missions, including NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, in the pursuit of studying the sun. The launch of India’s first dedicated solar mission further solidifies the country’s emerging status as a space superpower.

