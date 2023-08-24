India has achieved a significant milestone in space exploration by successfully landing its lander named Vikram and rover named Pragyan on the southern polar region of the moon. The mission, known as Chandrayaan-3, makes India the first country to reach this part of the lunar surface intact and the fourth country overall to land on the moon. The chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization, S. Somanath, announced the successful soft landing and declared that “India is on the moon.”

This achievement holds particular importance for India’s diplomatic ambitions as an emerging power on the world stage. The Indian government has been advocating for a multipolar world order in which India plays a pivotal role. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasized India’s rise as a global leader in economic, diplomatic, and technological domains.

The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 coincided with Prime Minister Modi’s visit to South Africa for a BRICS summit, where he expressed his pride in the mission and its significance for a new and developing India. The event garnered immense excitement and anticipation across the country, uniting people in their support for the scientific endeavor.

India’s space program has already achieved remarkable feats, including orbiting the moon and Mars and launching satellites with limited resources. This successful moon landing further demonstrates India’s growing prowess in space exploration. The country’s determination to assert its national interest on the world stage and collaborate with the United States in the face of an aggressive China further enhances its position as a significant player in space research.

The landing of Chandryaan-3 also marks a triumph for the Indian Space Research Organization, which experienced a failed moon landing attempt in 2019. The team’s dedication to rebuilding and improving the spacecraft after the previous setback reflects their commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific achievement.

In a time of sectarian tensions, the mission’s success provided a moment of unity for the Indian population. Special ceremonies were held in schools, and prayers were offered at religious institutions across different faiths. The widespread support and excitement surrounding the mission showcase India’s deep-rooted tradition of scientific inquiry.

Overall, India’s successful landing on the moon’s southern polar region is a remarkable accomplishment that positions the country as a global leader in space exploration. It serves as a testament to India’s scientific capabilities and represents a proud moment for the nation.

