India’s Space Agency Releases Images of Moon as Chandrayaan-3 Approaches Lunar South Pole

India’s space agency has unveiled images of the moon captured by its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which is nearing the lunar south pole – an unexplored region believed to harbor water ice and where Russia is also planning to land first. The video footage, taken after the separation of the rocket’s lander from the propulsion module, provides a close-up view of the moon’s craters as it rotates.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that the lander module is in good health, following a successful deboosting operation that lowered its orbit to 113 km x 157 km. The rocket carrying the spacecraft was launched on July 14 from Andhra Pradesh’s main spaceport, with the lander scheduled for a touchdown attempt on August 23.

Russia is also making its bid to land on the moon’s south pole. The country launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on August 11, taking a more direct route to reach the region, which scientists believe contains water ice that could be harnessed for fuel, oxygen, and drinking water in future lunar missions.

The Luna-25, Russia’s moon mission, is set to touch down on August 21, two days ahead of India’s spacecraft. However, the challenging terrain in the lunar south pole may pose difficulties for a successful landing. Notably, India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission ended in a crash in 2019 near the intended touchdown site for Chandrayaan-3.

Chandrayaan-3, which translates to “moon vehicle” in Sanskrit, consists of a 2-meter-tall lander that will deploy a rover to conduct experiments expected to last two weeks. Both India and Russia have national interests in claiming the historic first landing at the lunar south pole.

For Russia, the moonshot will prove its growing independence in space following its space ties’ severance with the West after the Ukraine invasion. Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, has planned for the Luna-25 mission to spend 5-7 days in lunar orbit before descending to one of three potential landing sites near the pole.

A successful moon landing for India would establish it as a space power, coinciding with the government’s efforts to attract private investments in space launches and satellite-based businesses. Since the opening of private launches in 2020, the number of space startups in India has more than doubled. The country’s first privately built rocket, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, was launched late last year. Indian officials have downplayed any competition with Russia, emphasizing a lack of rivalry.

Updated title: India’s Space Agency Releases Images of Moon as Chandrayaan-3 Approaches Lunar South Pole