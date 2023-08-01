India Blocks Chinese Automakers’ Investments, Benefits Hyundai Motor Group

India has made the decision to block Chinese automakers from investing in the country. This move is expected to benefit Hyundai Motor Group of Korea as the Korean automaker continues to expand its investments in India.

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD had plans to build a $1 billion electric vehicle and battery factory in India. The proposed factory, located in Hyderabad, was set to have an annual production capacity of 15,000 electric vehicles along with charging infrastructure and research and development facilities. However, the Indian government rejected BYD’s proposal citing security concerns.

In 2020, China’s GWM attempted to buy General Motors’ Talegaon plant in India, but the offer was rejected. The Indian government also imposed an accounting probe on SAIC’s MG in India, forcing it to divest its stake.

India has a strong focus on electrification and aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 30 percent by 2030. The government’s stance on excluding Chinese capital in the automotive industry is likely to continue, creating an opportunity for Hyundai Motor Group.

Currently, Hyundai and Kia are the top sales leaders among foreign manufacturers in the Indian auto market. Hyundai plans to invest 200 billion rupees in India over 10 years to expand its production capacity, including for electric vehicles. The company also plans to introduce six electric vehicles by 2028 and install about 100 EV charging stations on major highways in India.

Hyundai has had a local production base in Chennai, India since 1998 and currently produces about 760,000 vehicles a year. With future expansions and the acquisition of GM’s Talegaon plant, Hyundai’s production capacity in India will increase to one million units per year.