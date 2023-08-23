India Successfully Lands Spacecraft on Moon’s South Pole

India has joined the exclusive club of countries that have successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved this historic feat with its Chandrayaan-3 mission, making India the fourth country to accomplish such a milestone, following the United States, Russia, and China. What sets India’s achievement apart is that it is the first country to land a spacecraft in the lunar south pole region.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft embarked on its journey in mid-July, covering a fuel-efficient course that lasted forty days. On Wednesday, at 8:34 a.m. ET, the spacecraft made a “soft landing” on the moon’s surface, touching down intact with minimal damage. A soft landing refers to a controlled descent where the spacecraft safely reaches the lunar surface.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was attending a conference in South Africa, witnessed the landing through a video stream displayed in the ISRO control room. Expressing his pride in the mission’s success, Modi emphasized that India’s achievement belongs to the entire humanity and will contribute to future moon missions by other countries.

With the successful landing, the remaining objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are to demonstrate rover mobility on the moon and conduct in-situ scientific experiments. The lander and rover are expected to function for approximately two weeks. During this time, researchers will study various aspects, including the temperature of the lunar surface, lunar seismic activity, the chemical composition of rocks and soil, and the characteristics of the moon’s thin atmosphere.

The lunar south pole is of particular interest for study due to the presence of frozen water. However, its rugged terrain, including impact craters, has made it challenging to explore. This successful landing by India opens up new possibilities for scientific exploration and discovery in this region.

India had previously attempted a moon mission in 2019 with the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft, but it encountered a last-minute software glitch, resulting in the lander crashing onto the moon’s surface. This time, the ISRO’s meticulous efforts paid off, demonstrating India’s continued progress in space exploration.

India’s achievement comes shortly after Russia’s Luna 25 spacecraft crashed into the lunar surface during its recent mission. NASA, too, has expressed its interest in exploring the lunar south pole and has plans for Artemis II missions to send American astronauts back to the moon.

The successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission reinforces the positive relationship between India and the United States. In June, Prime Minister Modi and President Joe Biden issued a joint statement highlighting their collaboration in various fields, including space. NASA has committed to providing training to Indian astronauts at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, with the aim of a joint effort to the International Space Station in 2024.

India’s achievement in landing a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole marks a significant milestone in the country’s space exploration endeavors. It signifies India’s capabilities in space technology and its contribution to advancing scientific knowledge about the moon. As the world looks ahead to future lunar missions, India’s success serves as an inspiration to all those aspiring to reach new frontiers of space exploration.

