India Aims to Become a Leading Semiconductor Powerhouse in Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Semicon India 2023 conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. With a vision for India to emerge as a leading semiconductor powerhouse in Asia, PM Modi emphasized the need to revamp the engineering curriculum and foster a robust semiconductor ecosystem.

To achieve this goal, more than 300 prominent colleges in India have been identified to offer specialized courses on semiconductors. This initiative is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the semiconductor industry in the country. PM Modi stated that it is projected that over the next five years, India will produce more than 100,000 design engineers. He also highlighted the role of India’s growing start-up ecosystem in strengthening the semiconductor sector.

India’s aim is not only to fulfill its own semiconductor demands but also to become a potential market leader and reduce reliance on China. This move is expected to have a significant impact on India’s “Make in India” program as well as influence the global semiconductor industry.

Dr. Prabu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Product Group at Applied Materials, believes that India is in a position to play a pivotal role in the global semiconductor industry. He stressed the importance of collaborative partnerships in overcoming challenges and acting as catalysts for growth.

The conference, themed “Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem,” showcased India’s semiconductor strategy and policies. Its objective is to establish India as a global hub for semiconductor design, production, and technology development. SEMI President and CEO Ajit Minocha described this initiative as a significant milestone in India’s history and lauded Micron’s investment in India, which is expected to inspire more corporations to follow suit.